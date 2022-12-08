Laramie County Library

Exterior of the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne. WTE/file

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library System is inviting the community to participate in a variety of online surveys so that the organization can better meet the needs of county residents and successfully reach its strategic goals for fiscal years 2022 and 2023.

The organization is seeking community input on five different topics, all of which stem from strategic plan initiatives the library mapped out in the summer of 2021.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus