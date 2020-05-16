CHEYENNE – All Laramie County Library System facilities will offer curbside pick-up of library items for limited hours beginning Monday, May 18, according to a news release.
Library card holders may put items on hold and pick them up outside when said items are ready. The library will provide detailed instructions for curbside pick-up in an email when the hold becomes available. More information and hours for the new service can be found by visiting LaramieCountyLibrary.org or by calling 307-634-3561.
Library materials that are currently checked out will now be due May 18. Overdue fees for items due May 18 will be suspended through May 31. For questions about due dates and fees, call 307-634-3561.
As Laramie County moves into Phase 1 of the Laramie County Recovery Plan, Laramie County Library System will remain closed to the public through at least May 31. This closure applies to all library facilities, including Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, The Library Café, Burns Branch Library, Pine Bluffs Branch Library and the bookmobile.
The library in Cheyenne is implementing new hours for phone call assistance at 307-634-3561: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and 1-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
The Burns Branch Library will take calls at 307-547-2249 from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday and from 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
The Pine Bluffs Branch Library will take calls at 307-245-3646 from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday and from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Go to LaramieCountyLibrary.org or call 307-634-3561 for updated information.