CHEYENNE – Bookworms rejoice – the county library’s normal operating hours will be back next week.
According to a recent release from the Laramie County Library System, the library will reinstate its normal operating hours for the Cheyenne, Burns and Pine Bluffs branches beginning Sept. 1.
Curbside pick-up of books on hold will be available in all three facilities any time they are open. For more information on placing a hold for curbside pick-up, visit https://LaramieCountyLibrary.org/curbside/.
The Cheyenne library will be open and curbside pick-up will be available 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
The Burns Branch library will be open and curbside pick-up will be available 1-5 p.m. Monday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. The library is closed Wednesday and Sunday.
The Pine Bluffs Branch library will be open and curbside pick-up will be available 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday; 1-5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. The branch is closed Sunday and Monday.
The Library Café will remain open for limited business hours 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday-Friday. The bookmobile will continue to provide curbside pick-up of holds in Albin and Carpenter on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. At this time, no one is allowed on the bookmobile, but they may pick up bookmobile holds. Return of library items from any of the LCLS facilities are also accepted.
Pre-existing restrictions to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 will remain in place in all three facilities. Anyone entering a library facility must wear a face covering, must limit their visits to one per day for up to two hours and must adhere to social distancing guidelines. For a full list of restrictions, visit https://LaramieCountyLibrary.org/covid/.
Visit https://LaramieCountyLibrary.org/calendar/ to learn about virtual library programs. Call 307-634-3561 for updated information.