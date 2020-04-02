CHEYENNE – In accordance to the public health order issued by Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming State Health Officer Dr. Alicia Harrist, Laramie County Library System will remain closed until at least April 19.
This closure applies to all library facilities, including Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, The Library Café, Burns Branch Library, Pine Bluffs Branch Library and the bookmobile.
As previously announced, all library programs and events have been canceled until May 31, as well as all community meetings in all facilities. For events and meetings that are not part of the library’s programming, please contact the event organizer, not the library, for further information.
Overdue fines will be suspended during this closure. Items may still be returned to the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, Burns Branch Library or Pine Bluffs Branch Library.
The library system board will continue to reassess the services offered during this closure on a weekly basis. Below are some helpful resources and services available during this closure:
Wi-Fi services are live at all facilities and can be accessed from a vehicle in the Cheyenne library’s parking lot or in front of the branch libraries using a personal device.
eBooks can be accessed by downloading the CloudLibrary app from Google Play or the Apple Store.
Gowyld.net provides access to other resources such as eMagazines and databases using a library card number and PIN.
To access and print tax forms, go to irs.gov/forms. Individuals can call the library to have the library print and mail you a tax form.
Online story times will be posted to https://lclsonline.org/virtual-storytime/ every other day at 10 a.m.
The library will be taking phone calls between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday to answer reference questions and to connect you to other resources within the community. Updates to available services during this closure will be posted at www.lclslonline.org.