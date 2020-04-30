CHEYENNE – In accordance with the most recent extension of the public health order issued by Gov. Mark Gordon and State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, Laramie County Library System officials announced Wednesday that libraries and other services will remain closed until at least May 18.
This closure applies to all library facilities, including Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, The Library Café, Burns Branch Library, Pine Bluffs Branch Library and the bookmobile. Laramie County Library System will continue to adhere to the orders and recommendations made by the Wyoming governor’s office.
Residents can reach the library at 307-634-3561 between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday to answer reference questions, assist with research inquiries and connect individuals to other resources within the community.
Visit www.lclslonline.org or call 307-634-3561 for updates.