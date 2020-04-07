CHEYENNE – In accordance to the most recent public health order issued by Gov. Mark Gordon and the Wyoming state health officer, Laramie County Library System announced in a news release Monday that it will remain closed until at least May 3.
This closure applies to all library facilities, including Laramie County Library in Cheyenne, The Library Café, Burns Branch Library, Pine Bluffs Branch Library and the bookmobile. Laramie County Library System will continue to adhere to the orders and recommendations made by the Wyoming Governor’s Office.
The release thanked county residents for their continued support of Laramie County Library System, adding that it will continue to make decisions that help ensure the safety and health of the Laramie County community.
For more information and available resources, visit www.lclslonline.org or call 307-634-3561.