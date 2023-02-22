Laramie County Library

Exterior of the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne. WTE/file

CHEYENNE – Laramie County Library will close early at 6 p.m. on Wednesday due to the freezing temperatures, according to an email.

The latest closure information is always available at the library's website, lclsonline.org, as well as its Facebook page, facebook.com/LaramieCountyLibrary.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus