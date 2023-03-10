Mark Switzer

Mark Switzer is seen in this jail mugshot taken after his arrest March 9 in connection with a 2017 murder in Weld County, Colorado.

 Laramie County Sheriff's Department/courtesy

CHEYENNE – A Laramie County man was arrested Thursday on a felony first-degree murder warrant in connection with the May 2017 death of a Burns man in Weld County, Colorado.

Mark Dean Switzer, 71, of County Road 206 in Carpenter was taken into custody by Laramie County sheriff's deputies at 3:23 p.m. at the Cheyenne Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Pershing Boulevard. The warrant for his arrest had been signed by a Colorado judge on Wednesday.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus