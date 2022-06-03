CHEYENNE – A man received probation Thursday morning after pleading guilty to a theft charge last year in Laramie County District Court.
Matthew David Moore was sentenced by Judge Peter Froelicher to three years of supervised probation, with a suspended sentence of three to five years in prison.
Moore pleaded guilty in May 2021 to felony theft and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer, as part of a plea agreement.
An additional charge of felony theft and the misdemeanor charges of driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident (first offense), as well as a felony theft charge in a separate case, were dismissed at sentencing. This reflects the terms of the agreement.
The sentence lined up with the pact between the state, which is represented by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office, and the defendant. The accord was reached days before his guilty pleas.
At 5:55 a.m. on Dec. 29, 2020, a deputy with the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a vehicle theft. Moore was found to have taken his mother’s truck, as well as a wooden trailer, from another man without permission, according to a probable cause affidavit.
After law enforcement attempted to pull Moore over in the vehicle, he fled on foot and hid in the closet of a home. When he was found, he initially resisted being handcuffed, the affidavit said.
At one point, the state intended to deviate from its plea agreement with Moore “because of the issues that Mr. Moore had pending his sentencing here. He was gone for quite a long time,” Assistant District Attorney Steve McManamen said during Thursday’s hearing.
“But once he did come back on the radar,” McManamen said, Moore was cooperative with Probation and Parole. Moore’s underlying problem is “significant addiction issues,” the assistant DA said.
“(Probation and Parole thinks) he’s now taking accountability for what he’s done ... and now that he’s really addressing his addiction issues and treatment, the state is willing to go along with his plea agreement and does think a probationary period is in his best interest and in the best interest of justice,” McManamen continued.
Moore’s court-appointed attorney, Carol Serelson, confirmed during the hearing that Moore is currently in a drug treatment program.
Before his sentencing, Moore told the court he wanted the chance to complete treatment, be on probation and “get my life back on track.”
Moore’s criminal history mainly consists of “theft crimes” and not violent crimes, Froelicher said. The judge cited a presentence report.