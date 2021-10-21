CHEYENNE – First lady Jennie Gordon’s Wyoming Hunger Initiative has partnered with K-J Meats in Burns and Home on the Range Meat Processing in Cheyenne to provide an opportunity for hunters to participate in the second year of the Food from the Field program, which enables them to donate all or part of their meat to the local food pantry system.
The ultimate goal of Food from the Field is to utilize Wyoming resources to combat food insecurity. The program complements existing donation efforts around the state, and the increased collaboration between agencies offers a framework for more processors to participate.
Through these two local businesses, 1,455 pounds of game meat was distributed to Laramie County anti-hunger organizations in the last month, including Needs Inc., Element Church Food Pantry, Family Promise, Unaccompanied Students Initiative, The Salvation Army, True Vine Community Church Food Pantry, St. Joseph’s Food Pantry and the COMEA House homeless shelter.
K-J Meats is a brand new processor in Laramie County and has already processed more than 1,000 pounds of meat for Food from the Field. Home on the Range Meat Processing has operated in Laramie County for quite some time, but partnered with Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s Food from the Field program for the first time this year to offer hunters an opportunity to donate to southeastern Wyoming.
As a part of the program, all donated deer, elk and moose will undergo appropriate chronic wasting disease testing to ensure safety prior to entering the food bank system. If you are a hunter wishing to donate game meat this year, visit either one of these processors to accept your donation. Both processors offer a reduced donation price, and Wyoming Hunger Initiative covers the remaining processing fees.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative seeks to find and support Wyoming solutions to the challenge of food insecurity, which affects approximately 86,000 residents statewide. Launched in October 2019, Wyoming Hunger Initiative is the official initiative of Wyoming first lady Jennie Gordon and is governed by the Board of Directors of the Wyoming Governor’s Residence Foundation, a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.