CHEYENNE – The 2020 mill levies in Laramie County were adopted by the Board of Commissioners at a Monday meeting, and although they have mostly stayed the same, residents may be seeing higher taxes this year as the result of a higher property valuation.
In June 2019, property in Laramie County was assessed at $2,071,909,677, but that number increased to $2,223,593,159 by June of this year.
"If your personal taxes went up on your property, it may be the valuation," Laramie County Assessor Kenneth Guille said.
As a type of property tax, the county's mill levies are also based on assessed value. But while the valuation of property has increased, the actual mills in the county have mostly stayed the same.
The only major change this year will be seen in Laramie County Fire District 1 because of a bond that was approved by voters in November. The fire district had never gone out for a bond before, but found it necessary due to the need for new equipment.
Voters in the fire district approved a $3.1 million bond, which gave the district additional funding on top of the 3 mills it had for decades.
The stagnant revenue stream led the fire district to rely on used equipment and grant funding. But thanks to the voters, the district will be able to buy new equipment and gear for its fire stations, including the new one being built at the county-owned Archer Complex.
For a person with a home in that district assessed at $200,000, the bond will cost an additional $25 a year for six years, until it is paid back.
Overall, Board of Commissioners Chairman Gunnar Malm said, "Healthy valuation for Laramie County means that our county is doing well as a whole."
However, that valuation is anticipated to drop anywhere from $200 million to $400 million next year due to a decline in the oil and gas industry. The production companies pay the county and state for the minerals they extract, but the industry has been hit hard this year with the global oil price war and the impacts of COVID-19.
With the drop in oil prices and expected drop in ad valorem taxes paid to the county, the county commissioners have adopted a frugal budget for fiscal year 2020 in preparation for fiscal year 2021.
"We don't know what next year holds for the valuation of the county as a whole, but we took that into account and budgeted accordingly for the coming year," Malm said.
While the county's mill levies are reliant on property tax valuation, the property taxes themselves are the biggest contributor to the county's general fund.
Commissioner Troy Thompson said the commissioners are "holding our breath for next year."