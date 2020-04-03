CHEYENNE – Between Monday, March 30, and Wednesday, April 1, an additional 18 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Laramie County, according to the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department.
The total positive cases for the county is 37, with a total of nine who have recovered. All 18 new patients are in Cheyenne. There is a variety of ages represented in this group, including patients from their 20s to their 70s.
In addition to the new cases, more than 52 individuals who have had contact with these patients have been placed into quarantine to monitor for possible symptoms.
The state of Wyoming currently has a total of 153 individuals who have tested positive, 37 individuals are considered recovered from COVID-19, and there are no Wyoming resident deaths associated with the virus.
Due to the community transmission, CDC continues to recommend social distancing, covering sneezes and coughs, frequent hand washing and staying home when sick.
Information regarding COVID-19 is available throughout the area, including the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department and the city of Cheyenne websites and Facebook.