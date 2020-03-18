CHEYENNE – Laramie County has five confirmed cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, as of Wednesday afternoon. This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases to 18 in Wyoming.
The latest positive case of COVID-19 is the first of an adult military member assigned to F.E. Warren Air Force Base, according to a release sent out by the base shortly before 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The release stated the military member had just returned from out of state. To limit exposure to others, the individual followed all prescribed precautions, self-isolated and sought out medical attention in the local area immediately upon their return. The member never came onto the base.
To mitigate and manage the risks associated with COVID-19, F.E. Warren AFB is implementing proactive measures to reduce the spread of the virus. These measures are helping to keep the airmen and their families healthy and safe, the release also said.
“The safety and security of the men and women of F.E. Warren AFB remains our top priority,” Col Peter M. Bonetti, 90th Missile Wing commander, said in the release. “I can assure you that our operations remain unaffected. We will continue to work with our local and federal partners to actively combat the spread of COVID-19.”
(For local information regarding F.E. Warren Air Force Base, please visit the base website.)
The first Laramie County case, identified Tuesday afternoon, is an older Laramie County man who isn’t hospitalized, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. The second case is an adult female, identified by commercial reference laboratory testing.
Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said the first confirmed case is an elderly man who is a Cheyenne resident. She said he recently traveled to Weld County, Colorado, and has a female spouse. Both are quarantining at their home.
In a tweet sent out Tuesday evening, Stitches Acute Care Center owner Amy Surdam said the second case is a 49-year-old healthy female.
Tuesday evening, state health officials also identified new cases involving an adult female in Park County, and an adult male and adult female in Sheridan County, bringing the state’s total to 15 cases. The two new Sheridan County cases are close contacts of two previously identified cases from the county, but there was no additional information involving the new Park County and Laramie County cases, according to a release from the Wyoming Department of Health.
The third case was identified as an individual in Cheyenne, and further information about this case isn’t known at this time. Stitches Acute Care owner Amy Surdam also tweeted out that there is a fourth confirmed case in Cheyenne.
Mayor Marian Orr verified a fourth case in Cheyenne. She added that all information regarding presumptive positives should come through one channel, instead of individual satellite health centers putting out information.
The majority of COVID-19 cases in Wyoming are still located in Fremont County, which accounts for eight of the 18. The new Fremont County cases announced late Monday night are connected to the original Fremont County case of an older hospitalized man who’s a resident of the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander.