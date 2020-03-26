CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department has received notification of four more individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19.
The individuals are all located in Cheyenne and are not family members. The addition of these new cases brings the total in the city to 12, according to a news release.
The new cases signify a trend of community transmission which is best responded to by ensuring social distancing, covering sneezes and coughs, maintain distance of six feet from other individuals, frequent hand washing and staying home if sick.
The state of Wyoming has 49 patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.
Information regarding COVID-19 is available throughout the area, including the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, and the city of Cheyenne websites and Facebook.