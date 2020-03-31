CHEYENNE – Despite at least one incorrect report on social media, the Laramie County Detention Center remains free of COVID-19, according to a news release.
On Friday, March 27, in the late morning, a woman was brought into the jail. She reported that she had been exposed to someone at a conference in Colorado who had COVID-19, and that person had since died.
The jail’s emergency procedures were put into place, and the woman was tested shortly after being placed in a secure, separated cell. The sheriff’s department didn’t get results, which were negative for the virus, until later in the weekend, according to a news release from the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department.
Information had been placed on a private citizen’s Facebook page that the jail had its first case of COVID-19. An inmate had seen the woman being placed in a special cell, he called his brother, and his brother erroneously reported the false information online.
As of Monday morning, when the release was received, the jail was free of COVID-19, according to the sheriff’s department.