CHEYENNE – On Thursday, April 15, Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins and others invite the community to bring awareness to child abuse prevention.
Collins, Laramie County Commissioner Gunnar Malm, Cheyenne Police Chief Mark Francisco and Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick will be at the Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne on Thursday to kick off a community child abuse prevention and awareness proclamation event at 4:15 p.m.
In 2020, the Wyoming Department of Family Services accepted more than 5,000 reports of abuse or neglect statewide. More than 1,100 of those reports were from Laramie County.
The Laramie County community is invited and encouraged to attend. The Boys and Girls Club of Cheyenne is located at 515 W. Jefferson Road in Cheyenne.