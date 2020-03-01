CHEYENNE – Want to get involved in the grassroots of the Republican Party? Then plan to attend the upcoming precinct caucuses.
All registered Republicans in Laramie County can participate in discussion regarding the party platform and bylaws, and can select delegates to attend the County Convention.
The caucuses will take place Thursday, March 12, at Laramie County Community College in the Center for Conferences and Institutes, Rooms 129/130. Check-in will begin at 5:15 p.m., with the caucuses starting at 6 p.m. sharp.