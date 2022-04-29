...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM MDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM MDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts
of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Laramie County Retired Education Personnel resume regular meetings
CHEYENNE – After more than two years of absence, the Laramie County Retired Education Personnel group's regular meetings will resume Monday.
The resumption will take place at the Red Lion Inn at 11:45 a.m. Officials said they are happy to resume meeting as a group, and look forward to all previous members joining them. There is no specific program, and the time will be used to reconnect and have fellowship.
The Calling Committee will be in contact to take meal reservations, as in the past, with the menu including spaghetti and meatballs, brown sugar encrusted salmon and rice, and Southwest Caesar salad with tortilla chips. Meal cost will remain at $14 for this meeting, but an increase may be on the horizon for next year.
Membership dues of $10 will also resume in September, with none being collected in May. Members should plan to pay dues at the September meeting, rather than now. Scholarship donations may be made at the May meeting; however, no scholarships will be awarded this year.
Membership recognition formerly on the agenda for the May meeting will be postponed until next year, as well. The Citizenship Award program has been maintained during the meeting's pause, and 12 seniors from the county have been recognized.
Officers will continue in their present positions for next year, with elections happening in May 2023. Members wishing to volunteer to hold office will be nominated and voted upon at the May meeting.
Any Laramie County School District 1 or LCSD2 education personnel, from teachers to cooks, principals to custodians, para-professionals to bus drivers who have retired in 2020 and 2021 are encouraged to join the organization. Contact Carmen Ladd at carmenladd1951@gmail.com for further information.