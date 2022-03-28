Pennies FILE

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Revenue, would like to remind residents of the upcoming sales/use tax rate change in Laramie County.

The sales/use tax rate will increase to 6% effective April 1, as the voters of Laramie County passed a 1% Specific Purpose Option Tax.

If you have any questions, contact the Department of Revenue at 307-777-5200.

