CHEYENNE – During the budgeting process for fiscal year 2021, city and county leaders anticipated a stark decrease in sales tax revenue in Laramie County, expecting a drop of about 25% due to coronavirus economy woes.
Instead, they dropped just 1.3% in the month of July, compared to last year’s collections, even with the first cancellation of Cheyenne Frontier Days in the history of the event. While some industries like electric power thrived, giving the city and county a more secure financial footing, other tourism-based industries felt the effects of CFD’s absence.
“On the surface, it looks like Frontier Days didn’t make a difference, but it’s not that. It’s just that there are so many other factors,” City Treasurer Robin Lockman said.
According to an analysis completed by the city treasurer’s office, a year-over-year decrease in July sales tax collections was seen in a number of tourism-related activities: traveler accommodations, RV parks and recreational camps, amusement and recreation industries, full-service restaurants and general merchandise stores.
In total, those industries combined generated $1,072,696 less in sales taxes than they did in July 2019.
While not all of those losses can be attributed to CFD’s cancellation, Lockman said, “It’s a big part.”
Knowing how important CFD is to the local economy, the city’s economic development agencies came together to help lessen the blow to the tourism industry. According to Visit Cheyenne CEO Domenic Bravo, the efforts made have put Laramie County in a much stronger position than other municipalities.
While Laramie County’s sales tax revenue fell 1.3% from last year, other counties, like Sublette and Sweetwater, dropped 52.1% and 28%, respectively, according to data from the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.
Between Hell on Wheels, the Cheyenne Days, Legendary Nights events and the rodeo events at Frontier Park, Bravo said those economic impacts gave a boost to the industry. Visit Cheyenne also continued travel campaigns, encouraging people to take advantage of all the city has to offer while emphasizing health and safety precautions.
For the month of August, Bravo said occupancy rates in local hotels here were down just 9%, though he noted a lower average daily rate. Comparatively, the average occupancy rate for U.S. hotels sat at about 50%, according to STR, a company that tracks the hospitality industry.
“It was the community coming together, including the folks at Cheyenne Frontier Days, trying to find innovative ways to bring in more activity. All of us collectively helped to still have a travel season,” Bravo said.
Though the sales tax numbers were better than expected, they also reflect some struggles of local business owners, as less sales tax revenue means less sales for a number of restaurants and shop owners. Both merchandise stores and restaurants saw decreased sales tax revenue, and Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr said this is another scenario that reinforces the importance of shopping locally.
“I hope the largest takeaway from this is to show, using data and numbers, the importance of choosing to order that food from a local restaurant versus going down to Fort Collins or somewhere in Colorado,” Orr said.
But even with the losses in the tourism industry, a number of other factors have helped boost the county’s sales tax revenues.
The analysis completed by the city treasurer’s office highlights the major changes in sales tax revenues across the board, and the biggest increase was in the generation and distribution of electric power. From that industry, the city saw a year-over-year sales tax increase of $1,689,039.
That number helped make up for the decrease in oil and gas activity in Laramie County, which resulted in the loss of $1,180,104. Electronic shopping taxes also helped make up for some losses, drawing in $248,784 more than in July 2019, with more people staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“That really speaks to the fact that here in Laramie County, we’re doing a very great job of diversifying our economy,” Orr said.
What does this mean for the city budget?
While Laramie County’s budget relies more heavily on property tax revenue, sales tax revenue makes up roughly 37% of the city’s general fund budget. When the city approved its fiscal year 2021 budget in June, Orr said it would have to be revisited throughout the year as updated numbers came in.
“We had great fears we might have to come back and take additional cuts,” Orr said. “Not only cutting spending, but cutting services, and that trickles down to then cutting the employees that provide those services. The good news is, at this point, I don’t see a need for us to go in and take any further cuts than we’ve already done.”
In addition to better-than-expected sales tax numbers, the city also saved a significant amount in the last months of fiscal year 2020 to meet the projected revenues. Department heads cut wherever they could, which led to spending $5,303,890 less than originally budgeted for general fund expenditures.
Although the expenditures were still higher than the revenues, even with those cuts, the council had authorized $7,461,287 in spending from reserves, much of which went toward building the second-floor shell of the new Judge Joseph M. Carey Cheyenne City Center.
With the leftover funds, the city was able to add another $1.6 million to its reserves. Municipalities are required to have 60 days worth of operating expenses in reserves, meaning they could operate for 60 days with no revenue coming in. The city previously had a low amount of reserves compared to other municipalities, but the addition to the account brought them up from 68 days to 82 days of reserves.
“What we’ve seen so far with the savings that we had – the reversions from the last fiscal year, and not having to go into reserves, but instead able to return money back into the coffers – is that we’re taking that money and putting it toward resources that we know and needs that we have,” Orr said. “So for the Police Department and Community Recreation and Events – those services that we cut – we realize that we maybe we cut too deep, or we have other needs that are coming up, or we need to reinforce personnel or priorities. We will be able to do that on a much better scale.”