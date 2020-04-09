CHEYENNE – Beginning Monday, April 13, the USDA has granted Laramie County School District 1 approval to expand its youth feeding program to serve areas outside of neighborhoods that receive Federal Title I funding.
The program, which provides breakfast/lunch combination bags, will continue through the duration of the district’s COVID-19 closure. People may pick up food bags Monday-Friday at a variety of sites, which have been approved by the Wyoming Department of Education.
Food bag pick up will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• Afflerbach – Parent pickup lane on the south side of the school
• Alta Vista – Northeast parking lot at 17th Street and Logan Avenue
• Arp – Parent pickup lane on the west side of the school
• Baggs – Bus lane on the west side of the school
• Cole – South of the school on the corner of O’Neil Avenue and Eighth Avenue
• Goins – Parent pickup lane east of the school
• Hebard – East of the school on Pebrican Avenue
• Rossman – Parent pickup lane on the east side of the school
• Sunrise –Parent pickup lane on the west side of the school
• Anderson – End of the parent pickup lane on the south side of the school
• McCormick – Bus lane on the east side of the school on Education Drive
• Pioneer Park – South of the school in the cul-de-sac at the end of Talbot Court
• Food bag pick up will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the following locations.
• Henderson – Northeast side of the school on Kelley Drive
• Fairview – North of the school on 10th Street
• Johnson – Bus lane on the southwest side of the school
• Food bag pickup will be from 12:15-12:45 p.m. at the following locations.
• Dildine – Parking lot
• Lebhart – Northeast of the school on Hanson Street
• South – East parking lot
All youth 18 or younger are eligible for food bags at any location. Pick up is being done using a walk-up or drive-thru process. Students need not be present for parents/guardians to pick up the bags.