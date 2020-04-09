CHEYENNE – Beginning Monday, April 13, the USDA has granted Laramie County School District 1 approval to expand its youth feeding program to serve areas outside of neighborhoods that receive Federal Title I funding.

The program, which provides breakfast/lunch combination bags, will continue through the duration of the district’s COVID-19 closure. People may pick up food bags Monday-Friday at a variety of sites, which have been approved by the Wyoming Department of Education.

Food bag pick up will be from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following locations:

• Afflerbach – Parent pickup lane on the south side of the school

• Alta Vista – Northeast parking lot at 17th Street and Logan Avenue

• Arp – Parent pickup lane on the west side of the school

• Baggs – Bus lane on the west side of the school

• Cole – South of the school on the corner of O’Neil Avenue and Eighth Avenue

• Goins – Parent pickup lane east of the school

• Hebard – East of the school on Pebrican Avenue

• Rossman – Parent pickup lane on the east side of the school

• Sunrise –Parent pickup lane on the west side of the school

• Anderson – End of the parent pickup lane on the south side of the school

• McCormick – Bus lane on the east side of the school on Education Drive

• Pioneer Park – South of the school in the cul-de-sac at the end of Talbot Court

• Food bag pick up will be held from 11:30 a.m. to noon at the following locations.

• Henderson – Northeast side of the school on Kelley Drive

• Fairview – North of the school on 10th Street

• Johnson – Bus lane on the southwest side of the school

• Food bag pickup will be from 12:15-12:45 p.m. at the following locations.

• Dildine – Parking lot

• Lebhart – Northeast of the school on Hanson Street

• South – East parking lot

All youth 18 or younger are eligible for food bags at any location. Pick up is being done using a walk-up or drive-thru process. Students need not be present for parents/guardians to pick up the bags.

