CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Transportation Department will host a bus driver recruitment open house Friday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 316 South Lexington Ave.
Walk-in interviews will be conducted on the spot.
Pay for bus drivers starts at $17.65 per hour. Benefits of being part of the team include:
Applications forms are available on the LCSD1 website at www.laramie1.org.
For more information, call the LCSD1 Transportation Department at 307-771-2628.
