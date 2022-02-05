CHEYENNE – The Laramie County School District 1 Transportation Department will host a bus driver recruitment open house Friday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 316 South Lexington Ave.

Walk-in interviews will be conducted on the spot.

Pay for bus drivers starts at $17.65 per hour. Benefits of being part of the team include:

  • Same schedule as students, including summers off
  • Flexible daily schedule, mid-day off for personal business
  • Opportunities for extra hours with field trips and activities
  • Benefits include health and vision, retirement, life insurance, disability and paid holidays
  • Paid Commercial Driver’s License training

Applications forms are available on the LCSD1 website at www.laramie1.org.

For more information, call the LCSD1 Transportation Department at 307-771-2628.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus