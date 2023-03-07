CHEYENNE — There are over 100,000 individual book titles spread across the Laramie County School District 1 school libraries.
How — and whether — the district will catalog those books for potentially “sexually explicit material” remains under review.
LCSD1 Superintendent Margaret Crespo told the district's board of trustees Monday night that district staff is working to address board directives following a February work session, when trustees discussed the possibility of policy changes to define sexually explicit material.
Crespo said that while the district doesn't have “anything formal” yet, LCSD1 general legal counsel Amy Pauli, English Language Arts Secondary Curriculum Coordinator Joe Evans and Content and Curriculum Coordinator Katie Dijkstal have “worked tirelessly to research and do the work over the weekends, at night, to make sure that we have updates as appropriately as possible so that you can have some information.”
As of Monday afternoon, the team was “continuing to do research,” Crespo said.
Pauli said that, following the February work session, staff took three directives from the board. The first was to look into creating a definition of sexually explicit materials. The second was to explore the possibility of an opt-in system for parents regarding library content available to their children and explore concerns over simplifying the current opt-out process for similar material. The third directive was to look at the district’s procurement process for library materials.
“All of those things at this point are ongoing,” Pauli said on Monday.
Many state legislatures have attempted to define similar material, Pauli said, so the district is looking at that work to avoid having to start from scratch.
“There is some agreement in those definitions, but not all,” Pauli said. “We also have school districts within Wyoming who are looking at doing this work, as well. We are not starting completely from scratch, but we are trying to find that solution that works for the stakeholders of Laramie County.”
Pauli said that the district is determining whether existing technology could accommodate an opt-in system, or if a new system would be required, along with a “financial piece, as well.” She continued that the district has more than 300,000 books in its libraries, and when duplicates are removed, there are still over 100,000 book titles available to LCSD1 students.
“We're looking at exploring how we actually implement and apply a definition to the books we currently have, if it is across the board with 100,000 books,” Pauli said. “Some districts have gone with, once a challenge is made, those are the books you evaluate for that criteria, or if there is some ground in between.”
Crespo said that leadership anticipates another update, as well as a timeline, by April. Trustee Christy Klaassen said that she had hoped a new policy would be in place by the beginning of the next school year.
“I have a lot of interest in having this ready and available to our parents by the fall. I don’t know if that is a realistic timeline, but for me, I feel like this is something that I would like to see done,” Klaassen said.
At the February work session, Crespo told the board that there is protocol in place for policy change that includes the district’s policy advisory council and a 45-day review of “substantive changes.”
“We absolutely understand the urgency,” Crespo said. “Our goal is to make sure that we are doing it legally, and through appropriate policy, which is why we brought up the timeline.”
Trustee Susan Edgerton asked if the policy advisory council meets during the summer months. Crespo responded that it does not.
“It is going to be almost impossible to get a working policy done before the fall,” Trustee Rene Hinkle said. “This is going to be something that, even once there is a definition, and kind of a plan in place, it has to go through policy and all of the things.”
During public comment Monday, an LCSD1 parent identified as Patricia McCoy said via Zoom that a previously described “lack of participation” in the opt-out process does not mean parents approve of the system or library content as it is currently distributed. She said she does not use the form out of “sheer frustration.”
She continued that LSCD1 schools “support the LGBTQI agenda” and “promote socialism,” when her "son was told that he could no longer say a prayer before team meals and games."
“My question to you is, how do parents complete an opt-out form before the school year starts to cover all these things that pop up in the school year?” McCoy asked.