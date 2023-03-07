LCSD1 Administration Building

Laramie County School District 1’s Superintendent Margaret Crespo and staff are working to address directives from the board of trustees regarding potentially "sexually explicit material."

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — There are over 100,000 individual book titles spread across the Laramie County School District 1 school libraries.

How — and whether — the district will catalog those books for potentially “sexually explicit material” remains under review.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus