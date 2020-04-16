CHEYENNE – The first Laramie County death from COVID-19 was announced Wednesday morning by the Wyoming Department of Health.
The older man was hospitalized at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and had a confirmed case of the novel coronavirus disease. This marks the second reported COVID-19 death in Wyoming. The first death – an older man out of Johnson County – was announced earlier this week.
The Laramie County man had been hospitalized at CRMC for several weeks prior to his death Tuesday, CRMC President and CEO Tim Thornell said. He told CRMC staff about the death Tuesday night.
“We are saddened at this loss and want to extend our condolences to the family and friends of the patient,” Thornell said. “The nurses, physicians and others who had been involved in this person’s treatment are also grieving. I want to commend our providers and employees for the extraordinary care they provided and to let them know how proud we are of their ongoing service and commitment to all our patients during this unprecedented and difficult time.”
Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and state epidemiologist, said anyone who is sick can spread COVID-19, and it’s important that everyone do their part to stop the spread of this illness. She added Wyoming has to take this disease seriously.
Residents should follow the current public health orders, practice social distancing and stay home, she said. It’s also important to stay home when sick and wash hands often. COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
“Unfortunately, we have seen this disease touch another Wyoming family in the worst way,” Harrist said in the WDH release. “While anyone can get sick and has a chance of a serious illness with COVID-19, we do know those who are aged 65 and older and people who have certain medical conditions are more likely to experience complications and become severely ill.”
So far, there have been 288 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 105 probable cases in Wyoming. But with just two confirmed COVID-19-related deaths in the state, some coroners think that number might be higher due to lack of testing for deceased patients, especially in places with a higher concentration of cases.
Mark Stratmoen, president of the Wyoming Coroners Association and Fremont County coroner, told CNN that he doubts “we will ever know the true impact on fatalities from COVID, both for the living and the dead.”
On the other hand, Laramie County Coroner Rebecca Reid said currently, she doesn’t believe there have been any additional unreported COVID-19 related deaths in Laramie County. She said if she’s going to test someone postmortem, they would’ve had to be symptomatic of COVID-19 in life.
When asked about the situation by phone during Wednesday’s news conference, Dr. Harrist said she does think it’s possible that the death count is higher than the official number. No members of the media were allowed to be at the news conference in person.
“We do know that testing is limited, and just like with other patients, there may not be potentially testing available for everybody,” Harrist said.
Coroners in Wyoming are tracking both confirmed and potential COVID-19 deaths, which will be listed on death certificates. Harrist said that based on the epidemiologic or clinical factors listed on the death certificate, those deaths could be counted as COVID-19 related.
According to the Department of Health’s definitions, a confirmed case requires a test, and a probable case involves a person with an illness consistent with COVID-19 and close contact to a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19, or a person with illness consistent with COVID-19 and close contact to another person who has both illness consistent with COVID-19 and close contact to a laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19.
Wyoming Public Health Laboratory is accepting posthumous tests, but Wyoming Department of Health spokeswoman Kim Deti said none of the tests for deceased patients have returned positive. Laramie County’s Reid said to date, she’s tested seven people postmortem for COVID-19, with no positive results. She is still waiting to get two COVID-19 results back.
According to Deti, “(The health department is) working closely with hospitals and Vital Statistics Services, which is (the) part of our department (that) receives the death certificates. … Later, there may be a close review of death certificate data to examine for additional related deaths. That’s what happens with influenza every year.”
In Laramie County, the confirmed and suspected COVID-19 bodies are being separated from other bodies at the coroner’s office, Reid said. It’s unknown at this time how COVID-19 can be transmitted from a deceased person to a live one, she said.
She said they’re currently treating COVID-19 bodies like they would bodies that have died from the flu. This includes holding the body for three days before releasing it to a funeral home.
Reid said she, along with her staff, are all wearing personal protective equipment recommended by the CDC and OSHA. This includes N95 masks, face shields, shoe covers, gloves, gowns and more.
Reid said her deepest condolences go out to all the families who’ve lost someone due to COVID-19. She said the community will get through this, and it’s really bad now, but she sees a light at the end of the tunnel.
Reid said anyone who is feeling depressed or down should reach out for help.