New COVID-19 testing restrictions

As of April 4, the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory also restricted its testing to high priority patients. According to department guidelines, “patients who become ill with COVID-19 symptoms ​do not​ need to be tested unless they require hospitalization or testing has public health control implications.”

The list of priority patients includes: hospitalized patients or patients living or working in communal settings such as nursing homes, assisted living facilities or shelters who have a fever or symptoms of respiratory illness without an alternative diagnosis; health care workers who have a fever or​ symptoms of respiratory illness and who performed patient care while symptomatic or had close contact ​with a laboratory-confirmed ​COVID-19 patient within 14 days of symptom onset; patients 65 and older or patients with underlying health conditions; patients who have close contact with someone over age 65 or with underlying health conditions; and patients who are pregnant and have a fever or symptoms of lower respiratory illness.