CHEYENNE – Erin LeBlanc has been trying to organize an Age Well Conference in Cheyenne for two years.
When she moved from Colorado to start working at the Laramie County Senior Center in 2019, the previous executive director liked the idea, but said it would take so much work, it wouldn’t be possible until early 2020. Then LeBlanc took over as director – right before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
The plans were put on pause until the beginning of 2021, when widespread vaccine accessibility was on the horizon. Now, her vision is finally becoming a reality next week.
“We’re just very excited about the whole day,” LeBlanc said. “We have a large population of seasoned individuals, or senior individuals, and I think it’s important to be able to provide them with resources for different things and information.
“And I just feel like us being the senior center, we’re … just really wanting to make sure that people are aware that we’re kind of tucked in here, behind the city buildings.”
Many people don’t even know the center is there, LeBlanc believes, so it’s important to not only educate the public on important senior-focused topics such as Medicare and home safety modifications, it’s important to let locals know what resources are at their fingertips right here in town.
The entire conference is free and doesn’t require registration. Those interested can just show up at 9 a.m. – or shortly before, so they have time to review the full schedule – on Thursday, Aug. 19, at Laramie County Community College. Each person will be handed an agenda that offers an explanation of each of the 12 breakout sessions, which cover a wide array of topics.
“They have to decide whether they want to go listen, for instance, to a dietician maybe talking about healthy eating, or listen to a detective talking about identifying elder abuse,” LeBlanc said.
Festivities kick off with keynote speaker Lisa Oswald of the Wyoming Department of Health’s Aging Division, and LeBlanc said she’ll discuss where Wyoming is at in terms of helping its aging population, and what she predicts for the future.
Breakout sessions then commence at 10:15 a.m., and each of the four is 45 minutes long. During each time slot, there will be three taking place simultaneously, so participants will have to choose which session they’d like to attend based on the topic they’re most interested in.
The day will close with one final speaker, writer Marty Coffin Evans of 50 Plus Marketplace News out of Larimer County. The humor writer will talk about the big question of “what’s next?” after accomplishing most of your life goals, LeBlanc said, as well as how to change your mindset to make the most out of retirement.
Although the conference is focused on seniors, LeBlanc said it’s meant for anyone interested in senior issues.
“We are promoting bringing together senior citizens, professionals and advocates to learn, share and discuss the latest in aging research, innovation and just where things are headed,” she said. “If you have a loved one that has, for instance, Alzheimers, that’s what your focus is going to be … that’s OK. We hope with a variety of speakers and things that we have, there’ll be something for everyone.”
This is a particularly exciting time for the Laramie County Senior Center because it’s on the ballot as part of the next sixth-penny projects list Nov. 2. If that ballot measure passes, the funds would go toward building a brand new senior center, which would be huge, LeBlanc said, because then her staff could serve more people.
LeBlanc hopes this event can be both an educational opportunity for residents and a great opportunity to get the word out about the importance of the center’s programming ahead of the election.
“We just feel like this is maybe just a small stepping stone to get where we need to be,” she said. “We just really are committed – our staff is here to serve our older population, and not just with bingo. That’s great, I love bingo – but with a lot of different things.”