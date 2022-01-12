CHEYENNE – James Barth, a candidate for Laramie County sheriff, has announced he is leaving the race for health reasons.
"It is with a sad and heavy heart that I have to announce that due to personal health reasons, I am suspending my campaign for office for sheriff," Barth said Jan. 5 on his campaign's Facebook page.
Several commenters on the post wished Barth well, including two other candidates for sheriff, Don Hollingshead and Boyd Wrede.
Barth, a former POST-certified law enforcement chaplain who served multiple agencies in Georgia, moved to Laramie County about nine years ago and currently works in the information security industry.
In an October interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Barth said he'd decided to enter the race after hearing from rural neighbors about their frustrations with the sheriff's department. He described his Christian faith as a central part of his identity and positioned himself as a constitutional conservative, emphasizing his belief in limited government, property rights and other personal freedoms.
Barth's departure from the race leaves Hollingshead, a 26-year veteran of the sheriff's department and current detention captain; Wrede, a 21-year veteran of the Cheyenne Police Department; and former Cheyenne Police Chief Brian Kozak, who served in the position for 11 years, as those who have publicized their candidacy.
The formal process to file for the Aug. 16 primary election will take place May 12-27, according to the Laramie County Clerk's Office.
Laramie County Sheriff Danny Glick announced in July that he would not run for re-election after nearly 20 years on the job.
Hannah Black is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s criminal justice reporter. She can be reached at hblack@wyomingnews.com or 307-633-3128. Follow her on Twitter at @hannahcblack.