CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect killed over the weekend amid an exchange of gunfire with a deputy. The deputy survived the shooting and has been described as doing OK.
In a brief statement Monday providing updated details of the shooting incident, LCSO said that "the deceased suspect from this shooting incident has been identified as 31-year-old Rance Tillman of Cheyenne."
No further details about Tillman were available from local authorities. He does not appear to have a criminal record involving any felonies in Laramie County, based on a search performed for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by an official in the Laramie County District Court Clerk's Office.
On Saturday, a deputy had been shot but survived after a suspect in a robbery of a student at Laramie County Community College later opened fire after a brief, slow-speed chase. The shooting incident occurred in approximately the 3500 block of Miles Court.
As of Monday, the sheriff’s deputy remained in the hospital at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center and still was in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. LCSO further described the deputy's condition as "still recovering."
The deputy-involved shooting incident continues to be under investigation by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation. DCI typically investigates such incidents for LCSO, and Sheriff Danny Glick had requested this involvement.
Once DCI finishes its review, it may write a report, according to Forrest Williams, interim director of the state agency. "Our report on this situation will be provided to the district attorney's office," Williams told the WTE Saturday. Such a document could be released to the public, following the finalization of any decision made by the local prosecutor (in this instance, likely the D.A.) on the case, he added.
"That’s quite ways down the road before we will be able to do that," Williams said of when such a document could be available and when the probe would be wrapped up.
Also over the weekend, an LCCC spokesperson provided a rundown of what occurred in the incident that began on campus. At approximately 1:20 p.m., the college's Campus Safety office was called by an LCCC student reporting that their phone and car keys had been stolen. This student also "contacted the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department regarding the incident," the spokesperson wrote in an email to the WTE. "LCCC Campus Safety remained available to provide support as needed."
When Campus Safety responded to the incident, "the non-student had already left campus," the spokesperson wrote. "The Laramie County Sheriff’s Department was notified of the situation and took prompt action. LCCC would like to thank our Campus Safety team and the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance, and our thoughts go out to the injured deputy and his family."
Many others shared similar sentiments.
In response to a Facebook post on the LCSO's page about the incident, more than 200 comments had been made as of Monday evening. Many of those posting said they were praying for the deputy, and offered other supportive statements.