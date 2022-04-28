CHEYENNE – If you have spare drugs that at one time were prescribed by a physician and now are going unused, the local sheriff's department is offering to take those potentially dangerous medicines off your hands.
On Saturday, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will hold a prescription drug take back event. It will take place at both the Laramie County Fire District 1's Station 1, which is at 207 E. Allison Road; and at the Laramie County Fire Authority's Station 1, 5800 N. College Drive. The event at both locations runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
"We will take any unwanted, unused, prescription or over-the-counter drugs" during the event, wrote a LCSO representative in an email Monday. "These Drug Take Back Days ... allow citizens to safely dispose of unused or unwanted prescription drugs in an environmentally safe manner and keep those drugs out of the hands of unauthorized persons or juveniles."
Over the time that this program has been offered, it has netted LCSO some 2,300 pounds of "unused and unwanted prescription drugs," according to the email.
Do not bring "illegal drugs, sharps, thermometers, oxygen containers, radioactive materials, pressurized containers, or chemotherapy drugs" to these two drop-offs, LCSO advised.
For other times, the agency noted, there is a MedReturn Drug Take Back bin in the lobby of the sheriff’s Office at 1910 Pioneer Ave. It "will be accessible to the public 24 hours a day."