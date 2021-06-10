CHEYENNE – After a recent outbreak of COVID-19, the Laramie County Sheriff's Department has reinstated its mask requirement for visitors.
The department has consulted with the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department to help minimize further exposure, spokesperson Deputy Jason Gillott said in a Thursday afternoon news release.
"We remind our citizens to not only wear a mask within our building when coming here to speak with our Records Department on issues such as fingerprinting and VIN inspections, but to also diligently practice social distancing and sanitize hands whenever possible," Gillott said in the release.
Visitation for inmates in the Laramie County jail will remain remote.