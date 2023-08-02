CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff's Office will soon have new tasers and body cameras that agency leaders say will be safer and lead to greater transparency.

Provided by Axon, a company that sells professional and consumer-grade gear to law enforcement agencies and consumers, deputies across Laramie County will have a newly integrated system of tasers, body cameras and evidence that will feature cloud storage of data and easy accessibility.

