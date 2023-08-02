CHEYENNE – The Laramie County Sheriff's Office will soon have new tasers and body cameras that agency leaders say will be safer and lead to greater transparency.
Provided by Axon, a company that sells professional and consumer-grade gear to law enforcement agencies and consumers, deputies across Laramie County will have a newly integrated system of tasers, body cameras and evidence that will feature cloud storage of data and easy accessibility.
Undersheriff Chance Walkama said this means deputies will have more time to do their job and can provide video evidence to the Laramie County District Attorney's office with greater ease than they ever could before.
"It just gives us the ability to collect evidence from people without having to say, 'Give me your phone,'" he said. "It makes people more willing to participate because the relationship is different now. Now, you can just email those things or text them to us."
Deputies and invited visitors from other law enforcement agencies were given the opportunity to attend a demonstration of the new law enforcement products Wednesday morning at the Laramie County Emergency Management Office at the Archer Complex. Deputies were able to see firsthand the technological advancements their new gear will offer.
LCSO signed a five-year, $2.7 million contract with Axon for cameras and tasers. The company will give the agency two opportunities to refresh their equipment during that time, to prevent malfunction or equipment failure.
"Right now, the vendor that we for use body cameras, they're failing," said Sheriff Brian Kozak. "They're at the end of their life cycle, so we were looking for a replacement. So we went with Axon, just because they're reliable. They're known worldwide for being one of the best companies, so that's why we wanted them."
The new cloud integration for these devices will make the agency far more transparent, Kozak and Walkama said, while also being much easier for law enforcement professionals to use.
According to Kozak, in certain instances, the new body cams used by LCSO will be deployed automatically.
"What's cool with the system, too, we're getting it in our cars, as well," Kozak said. "It's all connected. In other words, if several deputies pull up on the scene and one deputy hits the body camera and turns on the video, it turns on the cameras everywhere in the area.
"So the cameras, like in the car, they'll kick on when you turn the lights on. When you go over certain speed, they'll just turn on automatically, along with the body camera. ... Having to think about doing that stuff, we just take that away from the deputies. It's all done automatically."
That integration from Axon will also include the agency's new T10 taser, the latest law enforcement-grade taser from the company.
"If you get an approved Axon holster with the device ... it will recognize, even when it's not turned on, that the device was removed from the holster," said Axon Master Instructor Dick Murdock. "Their software can be set up so that when the device comes out of the holster, it will turn the body cameras on. ... This device recognizes that it came out of the holster, and it will recognize whether it's in a safe position or if it's leveled out and pointed at a subject in a pointed manner.
"All of that time, it will register how long it was out of the holster before it was turned on, how long it was turned on or if there was a deployment, if there was a (signal warning) given, it will tell everybody how long that was. Everything that's going on, the body camera is recording all of that, as well. And then it will recognize when it was put back in the holster. All of that technology is in that device."
Murdock said it will make body camera footage far more reliable and common by removing the errors that can come from deputies forgetting to turn their camera on in the moment.
"It's a seamless interaction between the officers' actions and the electronics turning on and doing what they're supposed to be doing to keep everybody safe," he said.
To demonstrate, Kozak and Walkama fired a test model of their new tasers, which are expected to come in the next month, at a target at the other end of a large trailer.
Murdock instructed each of them to fire a shot into specific places on an electrified pad, with an outline of a person's body. These tasers have a much longer range than the previous ones given to deputies. The new ones are rated to be effective at up 40 feet, instead of the usual 6- to 16-foot range the older tasers had.
The older taser models required an officer to fire a negative and a positive charge onto the body of a person at the same time, and missing a shot would render the electric pulse ineffective. Now, officers can fire a single shot without needing to place both on the body of an individual at once. This makes safely and quickly shooting a taser at someone much more safe and effective, Walkama said.
"If it's safe for the officer, it's safer for everybody, because they have more react time to think about the scenario," he said. "So, that's why I love this. You can see how effective I was able to put those on there, you know, but imagine adding stress to that. ... So I can, from a distance, take a breath and be more effective. And then, ideally, when you use force, you want it to work; when it doesn't work things escalate, it gets worse. And so, with this, it's pretty awesome."
