Laramie Country Sheriffs located a stolen GMC Yukon on South Greeley Sunday morning. Two males and a female were seen exiting the vehicle and were chased on foot to the 100 block of Jefferson Road.

James Estrada, one of the suspects involved in the pursuit, had active arrest warrants from Platte County, Albany County and Colorado. Elizabeth Bautista, the other apprehended suspect, had six warrants in Laramie County and one from Albany County.

