...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH
expected.
* WHERE...Central Laramie Range and eastern Platte County
including Glendo, Wheatland, Chugwater, and the Bordeaux
Interchange along Interstate 25. Southern Laramie Range and
adjacent Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and
Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected
or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of
58 mph or more can lead to property damage.
&&
Two homes in the 100 block of Longs Peak Drive were severely damaged in an April 12 fire.
CHEYENNE – On April 12 at approximately 12:16 p.m., Cheyenne Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Longs Peak Drive where two homes were severely damaged. Laramie County Sheriff’s Office arson investigators, in cooperation with Cheyenne Fire and Rescue, investigated the cause of the fire. It was determined that the fire started in the alley behind the homes.
As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old male juvenile and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified as suspects. The juveniles live in Cheyenne and do not have a connection to the victims.
Due to juveniles being involved, the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will not be releasing their names.
The case will be forwarded to the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office for potential charges.