Fire damages two Cheyenne houses

Two homes in the 100 block of Longs Peak Drive were severely damaged in an April 12 fire. 

CHEYENNE – On April 12 at approximately 12:16 p.m., Cheyenne Fire and Rescue responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Longs Peak Drive where two homes were severely damaged. Laramie County Sheriff’s Office arson investigators, in cooperation with Cheyenne Fire and Rescue, investigated the cause of the fire. It was determined that the fire started in the alley behind the homes.

As a result of the investigation, a 16-year-old male juvenile and a 15-year-old male juvenile were identified as suspects. The juveniles live in Cheyenne and do not have a connection to the victims.

