CHEYENNE — Several weeks ago, an unidentified inmate booked into the Laramie County Detention Center for using narcotics received three doses of lifesaving Narcan when a sheriff’s deputy noticed he was struggling to breathe.

The incident was detailed in the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office’s new show, “From the POD ‘POD’cast,” on YouTube. The show is part of an effort Sheriff Brian Kozak says he’s made to increase transparency, recruit staff and show that his officers “do good work” in the community.

Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus