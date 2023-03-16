Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak, right, discusses a recent situation involving a jail inmate suffering from a drug overdose and the response by jail staff with Chief Deputy Perry Rockvam in an episode of the YouTube show “From the POD ‘PODcast.’”
Pod E inside the Laramie County Detention Center in Cheyenne is pictured on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Holding cell number 2 inside the Laramie County Detention Center in Cheyenne is pictured on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.
Laramie County Sheriff Brian Kozak, left, and Chief Deputy Perry Rockvam enter a pod at the Laramie County Detention Center at the start of an episode of the YouTube show “From the POD ‘PODcast.’”
CHEYENNE — Several weeks ago, an unidentified inmate booked into the Laramie County Detention Center for using narcotics received three doses of lifesaving Narcan when a sheriff’s deputy noticed he was struggling to breathe.
The incident was detailed in the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office’s new show, “From the POD ‘POD’cast,” on YouTube. The show is part of an effort Sheriff Brian Kozak says he’s made to increase transparency, recruit staff and show that his officers “do good work” in the community.
“We’re trying to make people aware that this is a good place to work, that this is a good job to have,” Kozak said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We started doing the podcasts … and we highlight employees who do that good work.”
During the incident, the sheriff’s deputy on duty noticed an inmate who was having difficulty breathing. She called for emergency responders and administered lifesaving care. The inmate, Kozak said, later told deputies he felt she saved his life and added that he would seek treatment upon his release. The YouTube video includes surveillance footage taken inside of the detention center.
“That just shows the care that we like to provide the prisoners while they are here,” Chief Deputy Perry Rockvam says in the show. “We like to treat them as people. That is a daily routine for us.”
People may not be aware of the work involved when it comes to the detention center, Kozak said.
“We can save lives and make a difference,” Kozak said. “We also started the podcast to make sure our employees are getting the credit they deserve.”
Kozak said that staffing issues at the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office have improved since he took office following the 2022 election, and all civilian and patrol spots are filled. When he was on the campaign trail, he said there were 55 vacancies within the Sheriff’s Office, including civilian and patrol spots.
After he took office, Kozak said he received eight lateral applications from within law enforcement and filled several positions. None of the previous command staff remains, which included his opponent, Don Hollingshead.
“I brought in all new leaders. I wanted a fresh start on leadership,” Kozak said. “We’d heard from employee surveys that the employees wanted new leadership, new direction. It seems like it is working, and the culture has definitely changed here.”
There are currently 18 open detention deputy positions remaining, and the Laramie County Board of Commissioners approved a $5,000 sign-on bonus for those positions. When Kozak started, there were 26 openings in the detention center. Kozak said 11 applicants are currently in the background check process, and the office has 21 other applications to review. Only about 10-20% of all applicants are hired, meaning all 32 current applicants likely will not be hired.
“Traditionally, we’ve hired about one or two of 10 that we process,” he said. “With the signing bonus and increased salary, we hope to get more people applying so that we can get people hired.”
The signing bonus, he said, will give the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office a “competitive edge over other sheriffs’ offices in the region.” The starting salary was also increased to around $62,000 a year, and the minimum age was lowered from 21 to 18. Applicants with prior experience can start out making a total of almost $74,000 a year, according to Kozak, and if an 18-year-old is hired, they can retire at age 38. Applicants who are hired will be sent to the Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas for training.
“You also have field training, which is on-the-job training with training officers working within the jail or the juvenile center,” Kozak said.
This signing bonus is good for work at the juvenile center or the adult jail. The Sheriff’s Office will also pay a $1,100 referral bonus to county employees who recommend someone who ends up hired at the detention center.
“Our best recruiters are our employees that work here,” Kozak said.
Carrie Haderlie is a freelance journalist who covers southeast Wyoming from her home near Saratoga. She has written for the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Laramie Boomerang, Wyoming Business Report and several other publications for many years, including covering the Wyoming Legislature.