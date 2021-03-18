CHEYENNE – On March 27, at the Archer Event Center in Cheyenne, the Laramie County Sportsman’s Educational Seminars will be held from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
This is in conjunction with the Sportsman’s Expo, held at the same time.
The adult track will offer educational sessions on topics such as recreational toy maintenance, emergency first aid, outdoor etiquette, ATV safety and more. All adult sessions will be available in person or can be viewed on Facebook live for those who are unable to attend.
The youth program will include making lures and molded animal tracks which participants can take home.
Pre-registration is not required, but to add your name to our contact list and receive a full schedule and updates on the program, go to https://tinyurl.com/2021SportsmansExpo.