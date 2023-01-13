Sec. of State Chuck Gray sworn in

Secretary of State Chuck Gray recites the oath of office beside his parents, Jan Charles Gray and Anita Gray, at the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. He was sworn in by Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Kate Fox. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE—A bill to restrict some of the secretary of state’s powers is being proposed again after an initial effort to push such legislation following the primary elections floundered.

Laramie Democrat and University of Wyoming law professor Rep. Kenneth Chestek, a freshman lawmaker, is sponsoring a bill that would transfer elections administration duties from the secretary of state to the Wyoming State Canvassing Board, which reviews vote totals in elections and either certifies them or calls for a recount.

