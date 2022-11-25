LARAMIE – A five-year study in the Laramie Mountains will help Wyoming wildlife managers understand the factors that impact mule deer survival, and what is killing the deer that don’t survive.
The Laramie Mountains mule deer herd has been declining in recent years, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department news release. The herd is managed for 20,000 animals, but currently numbers only about 15,000 animals.
“Our main focus of this study will be on survival,” said Martin Hicks, wildlife management coordinator for the Laramie Region.
The study is part of a new statewide Mule Deer Monitoring Program designed to ramp up the Game and Fish Department’s efforts to help Wyoming’s struggling mule deer populations. The goal is to fit GPS collars onto 210 mule deer in the Laramie Mountains herd. One hundred of those collars will be put on six-month-old juveniles, 80 collars will be fitted on does, and the remaining 30 collars will go on bucks.
Mule deer will be netted from a helicopter by a professional wildlife capture crew, fitted with a GPS collar at the capture site and released. Landowners and sportsmen should expect to see a helicopter working throughout the Laramie Mountains from west of Glendo all the way down to Interstate 80 from Nov. 25 through the first week of December.
The GPS collars will collect and store data points each day that will allow biologists to see a deer’s movements. The collars will send a mortality signal when a deer has not moved in several hours. “When we get a mortality signal, we’ll dispatch a technician to retrieve the entire carcass or perform a field necropsy to collect tissue samples to learn the cause-specific mortality and see what killed the deer,” Hicks said.
He said the data from the collars will help biologists determine if the decline in mule deer is a habitat deficiency, in which case the Game and Fish Department could enhance shrub communities. If the data points to predation, the department could focus more on harvesting predators.
“Or, if it’s chronic wasting disease killing mule deer, we could provide recommendations to the Laramie Mountains CWD working group. We can tease out the causes by looking at each animal that dies, and it will answer a lot of questions that everyone has about why this herd is declining,” Hicks said.
Each year, capture crews will collar another 100 juveniles to replace those that died, and collars will fall off any surviving animals after eight to 10 months.