Mule deer

Two mule deer pause, as if debating if they needed to run off or not. They wisely took off, quickly vanishing into the sagebrush. Amber Travsky/For the Laramie Boomerang

LARAMIE – A five-year study in the Laramie Mountains will help Wyoming wildlife managers understand the factors that impact mule deer survival, and what is killing the deer that don’t survive.

The Laramie Mountains mule deer herd has been declining in recent years, according to a Wyoming Game and Fish Department news release. The herd is managed for 20,000 animals, but currently numbers only about 15,000 animals.


