LARAMIE – A 22-year-old Laramie resident was struck by a vehicle driven by a police officer Wednesday evening at a protest downtown.
The man hit by the vehicle declined medical care, the Laramie Police Department said in a news release.
In a video posted by the Laramie Human Rights Network that has garnered attention on social media, a parked police vehicle can be seen surrounded by a handful of demonstrators on Grand Avenue. They had taken to the streets Wednesday originally to encourage transparency in the Albany County sheriff nomination process, but some came out following the news that police officers in Kentucky would not be directly charged in the death of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed 26-year-old African-American woman who was shot and killed by police in March during a raid, per USA Today.
In front of the vehicle are an officer and the 22-year-old man holding a camera, the latter of whom appears to be directed toward the sidewalk by the officer.
The vehicle then turns its lights and sirens on and moves forward, striking both the officer and 22-year-old. Both remained on their feet following the collision. Following the incident, the vehicle leaves the area.
The Laramie Police Department also released footage of the demonstration and collision via drone and body cam footage.
In a statement, Laramie Police said that the arrest of a 22-year-old woman for allegedly obstructing traffic multiple times during the protest led to the collection of demonstrators near the vehicle.
“The Laramie Police Department regrets that a member of our community was hit and would remind all demonstrators that police vehicles, when being operated as an emergency vehicle according to Wyoming State Statutes, must be yielded to both by other vehicles and pedestrians,” the statement reads. “In this instance, the police vehicle was displaying red lights and sirens when the officer was attempting to leave the area of the arrest.”
In a statement to the Boomerang, the Laramie Human Rights Network, a local group that promotes racial and social justice, alleges that the woman was arrested due to her race.
Laramie police did not respond to request for comment from the Boomerang.
“Last night, (an officer) acted against peaceful protesters in a manner that was both aggressive and racially discriminatory,” the statement said. “This leads the public to question LPD for underreporting interactions with people of color.
“The incidents that occurred last night are clear examples of why the law enforcement departments that operate in Laramie’s municipality are in desperate need of accountability, transparency and demilitarization. Without action from our elected officials, the Laramie Police Department will continue to operate in violent and discriminatory opposition to the peaceful protestors in the streets.
“Unless there are serious efforts made to propose and pass legislation that will address these alarming issues, LPD, ACSO, UWPD, WHP and other law enforcement entities will continue to operate with reckless abandon for the people that they are intended to serve and protect.”
Correction: The original version of this article referred to the demonstration as being held as a result of the decision on whether to charge officers accused of killing Breonna Taylor. Though the demonstration was originally to encourage transparency in the Albany County sheriff nomination process, a number of the demonstrators who showed up were there in response to the decision in the Taylor in the case, the Laramie Human Rights Network told the Boomerang.