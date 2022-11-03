LARAMIE – Brian Browne was selected as chief for the Laramie Police Department. He started Wednesday with a salary of $120,000.
Chief Dale Stalder retired in September.
“He’s proven in terms of being a leader in policing,” city manager Janine Jordan said of Browne. “He has done a lot of things that would be of value to our community.”
Browne has 20 years of law enforcement experience, and most recently was a captain in the Anaheim Police Department in California. Browne was involved with internal affairs, professional standards, the major incident review team and the police review board.
Browne said community engagement and precision policing will be among his priorities.
“I want to make sure that we’re using our resources, we’re using them appropriately where there is an issue,” Browne said. “Sometimes statistics will give us the best idea (of) where we could positively impact our community by deploying resources in those areas.”
Residents seek more transparency in the department, and recently suggested a civilian oversight board and a system where people can make complaints about the department externally.
For mental health responses, Browne said he would like to build upon existing training and get involved with the Albany County Mental Health Board and other local groups.
“He seems to understand the need for transparency and he seems to be open to some type of oversight board and different types of responses for calls,” said Linda Devine, a local lawyer and advocate for a citizen oversight board. “I really hope that he’s going to work hard with the Albany County Mental Health Board because the previous chief was on there, too.”
Editor's Note: A previous version of this article misstated Linda Devine's affiliation with Laramie's ad hoc working group for police and community. Devine has advocated for a citizen oversight board but was not part of this specific group.
