LARAMIE – Brian Browne was selected as chief for the Laramie Police Department. He started Wednesday with a salary of $120,000.

Chief Dale Stalder retired in September.


Editor's Note: A previous version of this article misstated Linda Devine's affiliation with Laramie's ad hoc working group for police and community. Devine has advocated for a citizen oversight board but was not part of this specific group.

