LARAMIE – Questions about Laramie Police Department transparency and integrity have abounded in recent days after information was released linking an LPD officer to the Oath Keepers.
The officer is one of three in Wyoming with links to the anti-government organization. The other two work at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, per the Casper Star-Tribune.
The names were among more than 38,000 released in a data leak by a journalist collective known as Distributed Denial of Secrets in September 2021, according to a webpage from the Anti-Defamation League. Those on the list made a financial contribution or signed up for the organization, though the extent of their involvement is not specified beyond their donation level.
This data included 190 additional people from Wyoming. The LPD confirmed on Oct. 5 one of its officers was on the list. LPD Police and Community Services Lt. Ryan Thompson said in an interview the ADL notified the department of this affiliation in February.
The department investigated, finding the officer had seen an advertisement for the Oath Keepers in 2013 or 2014. The extent of the officer’s involvement was visiting the group’s website and buying a bumper sticker for about $30, Thompson said.
Lifetime member
The leaked documents show that the officer was listed as a lifetime member.
Alex Friedfeld, an investigative researcher with the ADL Center on Extremism, said there are three possible tiers of membership in the Oath Keepers. Lifetime members pay the most, some $1,000.
Thompson said the LPD received notification the officer had lifetime membership status, but found no such evidence. The only additional thing the department could do is request a search warrant for the officer’s bank records, though the warrant likely would not be granted because the investigation is not criminal.
At the onset of the February investigation, the officer immediately rescinded his affiliation with the group and is still working for LPD, according to the department’s announcement.
“When this officer joined them, it was way back before they started doing bad things or got on anybody’s radar or anything like that,” Thompson said.
History of extremism
The Oath Keepers formed in 2009. Since then, the group has gained notoriety as a militia through events that culminated in involvement during the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
Members of the group are on trial for seditious conspiracy, including the group’s founder, Elmer “Stewart” Rhodes, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.
In 2013, the Oath Keepers began creating militia groups, and in 2014 engaged in a standoff with federal officials at a ranch in Nevada, SPLC says. Later in the year, armed members “patrolled” rooftops during Black Lives Matter protests in Ferguson, Missouri.
The local officer bought the bumper sticker because after visiting the group’s website, and he thought the group was simply supportive of defending the Constitution, Thompson said.
Friedfeld said the Oath Keepers have a history of diluting their message on first appearance and heavily recruiting from among first responders. He added that the group’s original website has been deleted, but did include evidence of its true nature.
{span style=”font-size: 1.17em;”}Local reaction{/span}Community members criticized the officer’s affiliation with the organization.
Rep. Karlee Provenza, D-Laramie, and Albany County for Proper Policing (ACoPP) made similar posts on social media. They said this is another reason LPD needs community oversight.
“When we – as in ACoPP and other folks in the community – brought the concern of needing an oversight board … we were continually told we don’t need any because the department does such a great job. Then why do we have a member of the force who is a lifetime member of the Oath Keepers?” read a post on the ACoPP Instagram page.
LPD officers are not allowed to be a part of any organization that advocates violence or seeks to alter the government through unconstitutional means, the agency said.
During the hiring process, officers undergo a thorough background check, Thompson said. Officers also undergo psychological evaluations and must respond to questions regarding their potential membership in “subverse” organizations.
“If we had an officer that would join that organization today, with what it is now, that is unacceptable,” Thompson said. “I can pretty much guarantee they wouldn’t work here anymore … and they wouldn’t be hired to begin with.”
In response to complaints the investigation was done in-house, Thompson said he wasn’t sure what outside entity would fulfill that role.
“We’re not trying to sweep stuff under the rug or say that didn’t happen,” Thompson said. “Officers all over the country make mistakes, and we make mistakes, too, but we investigate it and look into it and correct them.”
