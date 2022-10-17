LARAMIE – Questions about Laramie Police Department transparency and integrity have abounded in recent days after information was released linking an LPD officer to the Oath Keepers.

The officer is one of three in Wyoming with links to the anti-government organization. The other two work at the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, per the Casper Star-Tribune.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus