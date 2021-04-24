Large decline in bird numbers causes concern for ecosystem health

Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility less than a quarter mile in dense fog. * WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County including Cheyenne, Federal, and Whitaker. * WHEN...Until 8 AM MDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. &&