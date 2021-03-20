LOVELAND, Colo. – Interstate 25 was expected to be closed throughout daylight hours Saturday in both directions as CDOT and fire crews worked to clean up approximately 11,000 gallons of diesel fuel that was spilled when a fuel tanker crashed early Saturday morning.
Traffic was being detoured, but the frontage roads in the area were also affected by the spill. Motorists were advised to use U.S. Highway 85 and U.S. 287 as alternative routes, but know they were probably going to be busy as weekend traffic picked up.
Loveland Fire/Rescue Authority posted this information on their Facebook page Saturday morning: Initially, units responded at 1:12 a.m. to a fully engulfed diesel fire and extricated one driver, who suffered only minor injuries. Officials on scene are projecting the interstate to be closed by emergency vehicles for 12 hours, or until all hazmat cleanup operations have concluded. Currently, there are 35 firefighters on scene. Traffic is being diverted in both directions please take alternate routes to avoid the area. Front Range Fire and CDOT are also on scene.
Around 1 p.m. Saturday, CDOT sent out an email updated that said, "Hazmat cleanup continues on I-25 North, after which CDOT crews will need to perform emergency repairs to the roadway. The closure of I-25 will last through daylight hours in each direction."