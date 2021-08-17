CHEYENNE – Although it's unclear what started the large blaze Monday afternoon southeast of city limits, it's obvious what caused it to spread so quickly: Tall, dry grass.
Laramie County Fire District 1 Chief Darrick Mittlestadt said a called came in to the county dispatch center at 4:42 p.m. Monday about a fire at 2109 Gordon Road. A crew from Cheyenne Fire Rescue arrived on scene first, followed very shortly by Fire Districts 1 and 2.
Mittlestadt said the fire began in some debris behind that address that included piles of wood and multiple vehicles. But wind quickly fanned the flames through the grass that had grown up between them, causing it to spread to an area behind a home at 2103 Gordon Road.
"As it moved through the properties, there were various piles of railroad ties, construction material, vehicles," Mittlestadt said. "It was a lot of fire all at once."
It took about an hour for firefighters to knock down the flames and get the situation under control, he said. A total of 10 vehicles – mostly cars and trucks – were consumed, along with four campers, a boat and a utility terrain vehicle. A garage behind 2103 Gordon Road also was lost, and the flames caused enough damage to the back of the home to displace the two people living there.
There were no injuries, and the two displaced residents are being helped by the American Red Cross, Mittlestadt said.
During the blaze, large plumes of thick, black smoke could be seen rising into the sky for miles around. At one point, dispatchers reported that bystanders were interfering with firefighters as they were working, and Mittlestadt said that was with two of the city crews, but he didn't have details.
At the scene, a member of the WTE staff observed neighbors video recording the firefighting efforts and accusing firefighters of failing to do their jobs properly. Mittlestadt said such accusations are not uncommon, as people often lose track of time and don't factor in the terrain, blocked access points and other conditions that firefighters must take into account as they approach an active fire scene.
But the biggest challenge firefighters experienced Monday afternoon was keeping the flames from rapidly spreading to other locations.
"It's really important that people keep their grass mowed, and if they have a lot of high-piled storage wood, construction materials, vehicles, things like that, they take the time to mow the grass in between those items, and maybe spread them out so they're not all stacked on top of each other," Mittlestadt said. "They can help themselves, and they can help out the situation (by taking care of their) property appropriately."