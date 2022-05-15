CHEYENNE – Dogs, an ever-ringing cowbell and even at least one younger participant helped to lighten the atmosphere at an otherwise serious gathering Saturday afternoon in downtown, held to protest a possible U.S. Supreme Court decision that could allow for greatly restricting abortions.
Other protesters, who favor what is believed to be in the eventual high court ruling, also were seen around downtown. No physical clashes were observed between the groups, although it appeared that there was some tension at times and even cross words exchanged.
The main event, in favor of rights for women seeking to terminate their pregnancies, was peaceful and appeared to be loosely organized; there were no speeches or other formal remarks, at least in the first hour or so. Participants faced Lincolnway from the sidewalk in front of the Cheyenne Depot Plaza. Many held signs, and the crowd cheered whenever passing vehicles honked in an apparent show of approval for the crowd’s aims. Cheers also were heard whenever passersby audibly backed the goal of supporting women’s right to get an abortion.
The name of this primary event was “Bans Off Our Bodies,” according to the Planned Parenthood Action Fund. Various national and local groups that support abortion rights did not immediately comment about any involvement they might have had.
The U.S. Supreme Court seemingly could overturn the 1973 Roe v. Wade pro-abortion decision, based on a recently leaked draft opinion. Although the opinion is not final, and the court may not issue any final ruling until next month (or possibly even later), groups that support a woman’s right to chose to get an abortion medical procedure or to take a pill that induces an abortion have opposed the draft decision.
“The Supreme Court is making their official decision on abortion rights in June. Once that happens, 26 states could move quickly to ban abortion, meaning millions of people could live without local access to abortion care,” said the web page for this protest. “We have to act NOW, all across the country. Together, we will send a strong message that we’re not backing down. Supporting abortion access must be protected and defended.”
Some attendees at the gathering, who spoke with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, said they came from all across the state.
The biggest numbers came from Cheyenne and from Laramie. People noted that there also were other, similar protests being held in additional Wyoming cities. Cheyenne also recently had another abortion protest, an event that also was not widely publicized in advance, at least not to the news media.
The crowd here initially numbered a few dozen, at around the 12:30 p.m. posted start time. As time passed, more people joined in, with several dozens in attendance before too long. Eventually, people were spread out along the street on much of a block of Lincolnway, and there were many others standing behind them.
Little police presence
There did not appear to be many counter-protesters, or at least any who were causing an ongoing disturbance at the main protest itself. And a big Wyoming pro-life group confirmed to the WTE that it is not involved in any such counter-demonstrations.
There were some other counter-protesters in the vicinity.
The only police presence, at least early on, appeared to have been a single patrol car. It did not linger for long.
A representative of the Cheyenne Police Department said that it appeared the demonstrations were law-abiding.
“As far as I’m aware, nothing of concern or incident happened,” said CPD Lt. Joel Hickerson.
“Having not gotten a call (from colleagues indicating otherwise), it’s likely nothing of any true content happened,” Hickerson said by phone in the evening. “It must have been peaceable on both sides, as far as I’m aware.”
Many of those who backed abortion rights held signs, some profane and others more straightforward and without any four-letter words.
Wearing a pink shirt, Cheyenne resident Leslie Zimmerschied had a pink sign that said “my body” on one line, with “my choice” on the next, with all of the words in capital letters. For good measure, she also wore a pink bandana on her head.
Standing near Zimmerschied and from Laramie were Sophie Stuart and Connal Hart. The entirety of his sign cannot be printed in a family newspaper. It said, “He who hath not a uterus should shut the feth up,” although without the asterisks. Her sign was more pedestrian, saying “abortion access for all” and indicating it was from the ACLU of Wyoming.
Men and kids
The gathering included plenty of men, some of whom attended with their romantic partners and/or spouses.
Standing near Zimmerschied, and all displaying signs from the ACLU civil rights organization, were three people in a little mini-group, who each said they came from Laramie. Gary Peters held a similar sign to Stuart, and stood next to his wife, Sue Peters. Her sign said, “I am what an abortion access supporter looks like.” Next to her was Tania DeLaTorre, with a sign saying “repro freedom now. Abortion access for all.”
Grant Rogers of Cheyenne held a sign that attracted some attention.
On one side, the placard said at the top: “Don’t tread on me.” That was followed by a demand to protect “our wives,” “our sisters” and also “legal abortion.” The flip side of his sign had pictures of Supreme Court justices Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh. Over their images, the sign said, in all capitalized letters: “Maybe we don’t let sexual predictors decide what women can do with their bodies.” In their Senate confirmation hearings, both men faced allegations about their past conduct with women.
One of the youngest participants in the abortion rights gathering was Isla Durst, age 9, who attended with her mother.
“My mom explained how it worked,” Isla said of the potential Supreme Court decision. “I wanted to be here ... and (I) agree with her.” Her mom, Tayler Durst, was standing next to Isla.
Canines worked the crowd, to the delight of some participants. One dog in attendance was an approximately year-old Australian Shepherd, and another was a two-year-old Labradoodle.
Local resident Adri True said she is the owner of both those dogs, and she was attending with her friend, Brie Weddle, who hails from Sheridan. Among those getting in some pets of the friendly animals was Mary Guthrie of Cheyenne.
Not all of the demonstrators wanted to discuss their participation. The attendee who was ringing the cowbell during much of the gathering changed locations to avoid being photographed and would not answer questions or provide her name. Nonetheless, her cowbell’s audible participation spurred the group on.
‘Trigger law’
The head of a Wyoming group that does not support abortion noted that, even with the unauthorized leak from the high court, the decision is neither guaranteed, nor final.
“Let’s not take it as gospel yet,” said Marti Halverson, the president of Right to Life of Wyoming. “We deplore the leak, and we think Justice Roberts is correct in ordering an investigation, and we hope someone is held accountable for this leak.” Chief Justice John Roberts has ordered an investigation, and the court’s marshal is going to investigate.
Nonetheless, “if this is the final decision, (her group) is thrilled,” Halverson said from Etna. “The subject of abortion regulation will be sent down to the states.”
“I’m glad the Supreme Court’s draft decision was leaked,” said Kathy Everingim, an abortion rights supporter. “I know they are upset about it, but women should still have a choice about having an abortion. It’s no one’s business, and it should be personal choice. I’m really scared young women will not have the freedoms I’ve had.”
In Wyoming, the issuance of the Supreme Court decision could cause the state’s so-called “trigger law” to take effect. The law, passed by state legislators earlier this year, could allow for many restrictions on abortion in the state, should certain legal conditions be met such as those that would be certified by the state’s attorney general. Protestors on both sides of the issue generally said that, since Wyoming is a politically conservative state, the trigger law was expected.
Right to Life of Wyoming “would be happy, and we are confident that Gov. Gordon is going to abide by the letter and the spirit of House Bill 92,” should the top U.S. court issue its decision as is expected, Halverson said by phone. Gov. Mark Gordon had signed HB 92 into law; its formal name is “Abortion prohibition-Supreme Court decision.”
Counter-protest
Others in the crowds of both anti- and pro-abortion-rights protesters did not think it was appropriate for the draft court decision to have surfaced prematurely. Such views came from some attending a nearby counterprotest.
Steve Melia, who organized the Pray for America group, led his members in prayer and songs. He said that he believes it is unprecedented that the draft decision became public. Others agreed, although there have been some isolated occurrences where private deliberations of the justices have surfaced.
“We are on the side of life, and we have nothing against women,” Melia said as he talked about the much earlier Roe vs. Wade high court decision. “My mom is a woman; my sister is one, and I have three daughters. We believe men should support the mother of their child.”
Josephine Santos, also with the Pray for America group, didn’t like hearing about the court leak because that indicates to her that the judges can no longer trust each other.
“It was very sad there was a leak because the court should be respected,” Santos said, emphasizing how misinformation has been dispersed throughout the country. “If abortion issues go to the state, doctors will still reserve the right to made decisions based on the mother’s health.”
Although Right to Life of Wyoming did not take part in the goings-on here, the organization does have its own events. Halverson noted that her group holds a weekly prayer vigil in Casper outside a planned abortion clinic there. She said the gathering, which is open to the public, is expected to continue for the foreseeable future.
