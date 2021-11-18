CHEYENNE – The holiday season is here, and the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board is selling limited-edition Christmas ornaments depicting the historic Airport Fountain.
The board has been working to restore the fountain, located near the intersection of Warren Avenue and East Eighth Avenue. Phase II of the restoration will begin soon and is expected to be complete by August 2022. Ornament proceeds will go toward the restoration.
Each of the 750 ornaments is individually numbered and may be purchased for $25 via cash or check. The ornaments can be purchased at 719 E. 17th St., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contact Cathie Tabor-Douglas at 307-632-4414 if you have any questions about purchasing an ornament at this location. Alternatively, you may contact Gary Sims at 307-851-1911, and he will deliver the ornaments to your door.
Each year, the Historic Preservation Board creates a special design for the ornaments. This year, the ornaments depict the historic Airport Fountain with a couple of hidden features. One of these features is a nod to all the times pranksters have filled the fountain with dish detergent over the years, and the other acknowledges 2021 as the COVID vaccine year. In addition, each ornament contains a tile from the original 1935 fountain. Don’t wait – the past two editions have sold out!
For more information about the Cheyenne Historic Preservation Board, visit the city’s website at www.cheyennecity.org/CHPB or on Facebook.