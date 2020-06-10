LARAMIE – A winter storm that began Monday evening in southeast Wyoming left thousands of Laramie residents without power Tuesday and all roadways to Cheyenne and Colorado closed through the morning.
Just less than 10,000 Laramie customers were without power, according to Rocky Mountain Power’s estimate around 8 a.m. Tuesday. Crews started working early to restore power, but spokesman Dave Eskelsen told the Boomerang most were expected to be without power for an extended period of time Tuesday.
“I’m sure it will be all day,” Eskelsen said. “We are working to get customers back on, but that’s going to come in phases.”
Just more than 1,500 customers were still without power as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service reported that as much as six inches of snow was measured “across the southern Laramie Range, and even across portions of the Laramie Valley.”
The heavy, wet snowfall caused tree branches to fall throughout Laramie, with large accumulations on multiple city roadways and in residents’ yards. Eskelsen said the trees interfered with power lines, as did the snow and rain accumulating on lines themselves.
The city of Laramie has crews out working on cleaning up the fallen tree branches and limbs, most of which were relatively small, said Todd Feezer, assistant city manager.
“Right now, we don’t see any major trees that have broken,” he said.
Drop-off areas for tree branches and limbs were established at Optimist and Labonte parks, Feezer said. It would likely take several days to clean up the mess, he said.
Interstate 80, state and U.S. highways were closed in the morning hours, but were open as of noon Tuesday. Conditions on I-80, Wyoming Highway 210 and U.S. Highway 287 all remained windy with slick spots through the day.
Limited visibility and heavy snowfall were the reasons for the closures, Wyoming Department of Transportation spokeswoman Jordan Achs told the Boomerang.
As of Tuesday morning, the snowpack for the Laramie Basin was at 213% of median – the highest percentage in the state. Of the 14 other basins in Wyoming still reporting snowpack data, the second highest was at 141% of median, while the average of all basins was 67%.
Reports saw varied amounts of snowfall in the Laramie area and up toward the summit region, with up to 8 inches in an eastern part of the city, said Bill Mokry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Cheyenne office. Late-night reports saw around 6 inches at the summit, with 4 inches at Buford and similar amounts near Pumpkin Vine.