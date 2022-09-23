Election 2022 bug

CHEYENNE – The Cheyenne League of Women Voters has announced its schedule of candidate forums for contested races in the general election. Interested voters may attend the forums live through the Zoom webinar format or watch the forum videos posted later online.

The last week of September will focus on candidates for Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees. On Monday, Sept. 26, the first forum at 6:30 p.m. will feature candidates for Area 1, followed at 7:30 p.m. with candidates for Area 2. On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the 6:30 p.m. forum will have candidates for Area 3. The next day, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 6:30 p.m. forum will feature candidates for the at-large seat.

