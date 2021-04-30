CHEYENNE – Access to reliable, safe drinking water is essential to a community’s health, vitality and economy.
According to Cheyenne's Board of Public Utilities’ 2020 Consumer Confidence Report, also known as a water quality report, Cheyenne’s drinking water continues to be safe, and water quality meets or exceeds federal and local drinking water standards.
The CCR is a federally mandated report providing information about where Cheyenne’s water comes from and how the treated water compares to the federal rules regarding drinking water quality.
BOPU publishes this report annually, with the results of water quality analysis conducted in accordance with the Safe Drinking Water Act. The report can be found online at www.cheyennecity.org/ccr. Customers who would like to receive a printed copy of the report may call customer service at 307-637-6460.
What makes Cheyenne’s drinking water safe? The city’s drinking water is safe because multiple agencies, along with BOPU employees, work together to protect this resource while making it safe for consumption. Cheyenne’s water sources are protected by the EPA, U.S. Forest Service, Wyoming State Engineer’s Office, Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality, Wyoming State Parks, Laramie County Conservation District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the BOPU. The BOPU’s Water Treatment plant operators monitor Cheyenne’s water system and treatment process around the clock each day, while the BOPU’s Water Department crews monitor and protect water quality as it is delivered to homes and businesses.