CHEYENNE – The Wyoming State Museum is accepting registration for its Digital Skills for Seniors course. This season, the course will be focused on Apple/iOS users, but Android classes will be available in the future.
Digital Skills for Seniors is a free, eight-week course that will gradually introduce skills that older adults can use to simplify and improve their everyday lives.
Made possible by a Spectrum Digital Education Grant, these courses will help participants get comfortable using smartphones and tablets to access the internet, utilize tools like the magnifying glass, connect with friends and family on social media, and more. Each class builds on the previous lesson, and will include time for one-on-one assistance and practice. Participants can bring their own device from home or borrow a tablet from the museum for free.
The course begins on Sept. 15 and ends on Nov 3. Class meets on Thursdays from 1:30-3 p.m.
To register for free, call Melisa McChesney at 307-630-2573 and leave a voice message, including your name and phone number. Space in this class is extremely limited; participants will be registered on a first-come, first-served basis.
Android users can join a waitlist for spring 2023 classes by calling McChesney.
Digital Skills is offered in collaboration with Wyoming Relay, a state program that offers no-cost services for people who have a hearing loss or speech disability to communicate with standard telephone users.