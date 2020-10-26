CHEYENNE – In the midst of a budget crisis that has already led to cuts throughout Wyoming's government, the state's latest budget forecast showed slight improvements over a dire report issued in May, with lawmakers now projected to face a shortfall of roughly $225 million in the coming biennium.
But the new projections, which were also a result of an initial round of cuts to state agencies, did not wipe away the long-term issues facing Wyoming in the coming years, Gov. Mark Gordon warned lawmakers Monday, adding that "doing nothing will condemn us to a slow, painful decline."
A few months ago, projections from Wyoming's Consensus Revenue Estimating Group estimated a roughly $877 million revenue shortfall in the state’s general fund for the 2021-22 biennium.
The latest CREG report, released Monday, revised that projection to a deficit of roughly $451 million. That markdown, combined with the cuts already approved by Gordon this summer, leaves the budget shortfall for the upcoming biennium at roughly $225 million.
“The downturn in Wyoming's economy ... and associated revenue collections are historic, especially for the top two industries for Wyoming: mining and tourism,” state budget administrator Don Richards told the Legislature's Joint Appropriations Committee on Monday. "The depths of the downturn to date, however, have not been quite as severe as contemplated in May 2020.”
Richards credited sales tax revenues outperforming projections as a main factor driving the improved forecast. Federal relief also helped, providing checks to families and forgivable loans to businesses to help them stay afloat during the economic downturn brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Richards said.
There was also improvement in the projections for the state’s primary education account, which, in May, was expected to have a roughly $515 million funding shortfall. The projections released Monday dropped that number to roughly $310 million for the 2021-22 biennium.
However, the report still reflected the long-term instability facing state lawmakers heading into their next legislative session in January. Speaking to the budget committee at the start of its meeting, Gordon reiterated there is still a deficit of hundreds of million of dollars in school funding.
"It is not some remote possibility in the distant future – it is right here in front of us,” Gordon said of the shortfall. "It will grow wider and larger in the coming years if we do nothing.”
Gordon also discussed the cuts to state agencies that were already implemented this summer. With most of them cutting roughly 10%, agency directors have been asked to prepare an additional cut for consideration later this year.
"I think that CREG now tells us that maybe we don't have to be as draconian, or we don't have to go quite as deep in every agency, because maybe things are hopefully a little better, although I will say that with spiking COVID cases, we saw oil (prices) down sharply this morning," Gordon said.
The state’s funding woes are “especially acute” on the education side, Gordon said.
"It is a bit like the scene in 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade' where the tank is careening toward a cliff, and no one can stop it,” Gordon said. “This ticking time bomb cannot be easily diffused, and yet that is what we will need to do in the coming years.”
Gordon said the next round of budget cuts, if implemented, may require the Legislature to repeal state statutes for mandated programs that can no longer be funded.
Like Gordon, lawmakers on the Joint Appropriations Committee also had their eye on budget issues down the road. Committee co-chair Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton, opined that using the entirety of Wyoming's saving account would be “the worst thing that we can do.”
Gordon largely agreed on the need for a long-term approach, adding it will be critical for the Legislature to determine the proper scope of Wyoming's government.
“This is a problem for Wyoming generally, because if we cannot find a sustainable level of government that makes sense and that we can afford under the circumstances that we see coming, no one is going to move here, (and) nobody's going to want to move their business here,” Gordon said.
Despite the improvement in the latest report, lawmakers will still have a lot to consider during their upcoming session. Committee co-chair Rep. Bob Nicholas, R-Cheyenne, noted there will still be $300 million to $500 million that the Legislature will need to compensate for through new revenue streams, additional cuts or some combination of the two.
“It’s kind of the unrosiest picture, if you will, but I think the picture has to be as accurate as we can make it to have rational discussions as we move forward,” Nicholas said.
The Joint Appropriations Committee’s budget hearings are scheduled to begin in December, shortly after Gordon releases his supplemental budget. The Joint Revenue Interim Committee has a meeting scheduled for Nov. 19-20 to consider revenue generating options.