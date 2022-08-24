CHEYENNE – The Research & Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported this week that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.1% in June to 3.0% in July.
Wyoming’s unemployment rate is lower than its July 2021 level of 4.5% and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%.
From June to July, most county unemployment rates followed their normal seasonal pattern and decreased. Unemployment rates often fall in July as job gains are seen in leisure and hospitality, construction, and professional and business services, according to a news release. The largest unemployment rate decreases occurred in Lincoln (down from 3.7% to 2.7%), Sublette (down from 3.8% to 3.2%), Uinta (down from 3.8% to 3.3%) and Teton (down from 2.2% to 1.7%) counties.
In July, unemployment rates were lower than their year-ago levels in every county. The largest decreases were reported in Natrona (down from 5.8% to 3.7%), Campbell (down from 5.3% to 3.3%), Niobrara (down from 4.1% to 2.2%), Converse (down from 4.7% to 2.8%) and Sweetwater (down from 5.7% to 3.9%) counties. Unemployment rates were elevated in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Teton County, at 1.7%, had the lowest unemployment rate in July. It was followed by Crook County and Niobrara County, both at 2.2%, and Weston County at 2.3%. The highest rates were found in Sweetwater County at 3.9%, and Fremont County and Natrona County, both at 3.7%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 284,500 in July 2021 to 291,600 in July 2022, an increase of 7,100 jobs (2.5%). Employment was unusually low in 2021 because of economic disruptions related to the pandemic.