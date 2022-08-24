CHEYENNE – The Research & Planning Section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported this week that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate decreased from 3.1% in June to 3.0% in July.

Wyoming’s unemployment rate is lower than its July 2021 level of 4.5% and lower than the current U.S. rate of 3.5%.

